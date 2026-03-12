Trump Can’t Stop Riffing Glibly About ‘Little Excursion’ — That Killed 7 Americans and 160 Schoolgirls So Far

President Donald Trump can’t seem to stop riffing glibly about what he calls a “little excursion” that has killed seven Americans and at least 160 schoolchildren. So far.

Not to sound like a broken record, but this is going to be one of those commentaries about how a normal president could never get away with something that Trump does on every day ending in “Y.”

That’s partially because not calling this stuff out every time (which I can’t come close to doing by myself) is exactly how Trump craziness becomes normalized. But it’s also because some things stand out more than others.

Trump’s stunning campaign to lie about the strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh all-girls elementary school that killed at least 160 children stood out almost as much as the answer he gave when one reporter had the guts to call him out about it:

SHAWN MCCREESH: You just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war. But you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your Defense Secretary wouldn’t say that, when he was asked, standing over your shoulder, on your plane, on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this? TRUMP: Because I just don’t know enough about it. I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation. But Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us. But I will, certainly whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.

It also stood out when Trump showed up to a dignified transfer ceremony and saluted six coffins while wearing a campaign hat. Trump’s own White House seemed to get that, putting out a dramatically-scored reel that showed a hatless Trump shaking hands and only an extreme long shot of the salute:

So let’s imagine, once again, that any other president or jerkoff at a bar spoke the way Trump has about something he chose to do that resulted in these tragic results, and untold more death and destruction that has yet to be measured or occur.

This is all from after the troops and schoolgirls were killed, and you can see how his riff evolves with lighter and lighter tones and an added hand gesture:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: 03/07/2026: This is a short excursion into something that should have been done for 47 years. 03/07/2026: This is an excursion. We figured oil prices would go up, which they will. They’ll also come down. They’ll come down then. 03/07/2026: So, you know, this is a minor excursions. But when this ends, we’re going to have it–. 03/09/2026: We brought it very low. This was just an excersion into something that had to be done. 03/09/2026: It went artificially up because of this excersions into a very positive thing. I mean, this was an excursion that a lot of people wouldn’t have done. I knew oil prices would go up if I didn’t. 03/09/2026: Doing really well, I mean at a level that nobody thought. We took a little excursions because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some evil. And I think you’ll see it’s going to be a short-term excurssion. 03/11/2026: And you’re expensing. Everyone loves it. And we did a little excursion. We had to take this little couple of weeks, a few weeks of excursion. But it’s been. Incredible. Our military is unbelievable. 03/11/2026: But 47 bad years we suffered with them, not only us, the rest of the world. We’re doing our jobs. We had to take an excursion, but it’s doing well. The market’s holding up well. 03/11/2026: It is an excursion that will keep us out of a war. 03/11/2026: This is an excursion, a little excursions and I think it’s only that. And in that little time, that short period of time, we’ve taken care of business. 03/11/2026: We did an excursion. Do you know what an excursionion is? We had to take a little trip to get rid of some evil, very evil people.

Now, I don’t want to position myself as a reader of minds, but Trump’s description did seem to bother Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy enough for him to call it out on Wednesday:

FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: You just said it is a little excursion, and you said it’s a war. So which one is it? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, it’s both. It’s both—it is an excursion that will keep us out of a war…

The language itself is disturbing enough — clearly intended, in this context, to minimize the duration and cost of the war, with the sick connotation of a leisure day trip.

In context with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s bitter complaint that reporting on servicemembers is intended to make Trump “look bad,” it is even worse.

But viewed with the glib, at times comical affect that Trump has adopted, knowing about those servicemembers and those schoolchildren, it is downright monstrous. And as usual, he will pay no price for it. Not politically, not with the media that shrugs at every new outrage — and certainly not with whatever passes for his conscience.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

