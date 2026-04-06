Joe Scarborough Slams Trump’s ‘Absolutely Obscene’ Iran Threat: ‘Insults Every Muslim Across the Planet!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump’s Sunday demand that the “crazy b*stards” in the Iranian regime “open the f*cking” Strait of Hormuz or face “Hell” – signing off “Praise Be to Allah” – as an insult to Muslims “across the planet.”

In a wild Truth Social post early Sunday, the president demanded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to attack Iran’s infrastructure.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Scarborough’s remarks came as the Morning Joe crew reflected on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the conflict. The shuttering of the key trade route has been central to how Iran has pressed back against the U.S.-Israel campaign, resulting in spiking oil prices worldwide.

After Trump’s threats of more strikes, MS NOW contributor and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reflected on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could only be achieved by diplomacy, and that further attacks may leave the waterway unstable and “impassable” for decades to come.

As Iran continues to resist reopening the strait, Scarborough noted that Trump’s post was evidence of his “frustration” on resolving the issue.

“Maybe we saw some of that frustration Easter morning with that absolutely obscene quote that, again, insults every Muslim across the planet and a good number of Christians across the planet,” the host said.

Scarborough continued: “And, of course, there are those who would suggest, well, you just don’t understand Trump. Trump is schooling everybody. He plays by different – no, no, it’s not Donald Trump or our people in the media we’re we’re concerned about, it’s what’s the impact on those who consider America their enemies. And the impact is not good.”

Speaking to guest David Rhode, who was kidnapped and held by the Taliban in 2008, he followed: “[David], you talk about how far from intimidating jihadists who want nothing more than martyrdom and who want nothing more to bring down America and destroy the West.”

“This is not a post that would frighten them, like it might frighten some people in the West who are intimidated by the United States and Donald Trump. But this actually energizes them and entrenches them even more,” the host said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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