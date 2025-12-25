‘We’d Be Cooked’: GOP Strategists Fear Trump-Backed MyPillow CEO Could Doom Minnesota Election

Some Republican strategists fear that President Donald Trump’s involvement in the 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial race could harm – rather than help – the GOP’s chances.

Trump endorsed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (R) in the Minnesota governor race on Saturday, throwing his coveted MAGA support behind his longtime ally. Lindell announced his intention to run for governor of Minnesota as a Republican in early December.

But many figures within the state’s Republican Party are growing concerned that backing such a far-right and controversial candidate in the primaries could come back to bite them once the general election gets underway.

“We’d be cooked,” said Minnesota Republican strategist Dustin Grage. “I’d be moving to Florida very shortly. We would lose pretty badly if Mike Lindell were to get the nomination.”

A GOP Minnesota governor has long been a goal for the party, with prospects seeming to grow rosier after Trump lost Minnesota by less than 2 points in 2016. But Democratic Gov. Tim Walz prevailed in 2018 and 2022, and though no governor of the state has ever won three consecutive terms, the former 2024 Vice Presidential candidate has already announced his run in 2026.

Scrutiny on Walz increased in recent weeks after The New York Times reported some Somalis living in Minnesota orchestrated a fraud scheme that, according to federal prosecutors, stole “more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money.”

The president and White House officials responded by attacking Somalis directly, with Trump telling a cabinet meeting that Somalis are “ripping off” the American taxpayer and “do nothing but b*tch” in return.

The added pressure on Walz, in addition to Trump’s personal attacks against him, have lead some Minnesota Republicans to feel more optimistic about the 2026 race.

“We should be able to beat Tim Walz with a dog,” House GOP Whip Tom Emmer told Politico in an interview. Emmer said he is confident that any of the 13 Republicans seeking the party’s nomination could defeat Walz.

But many GOP members are fearful that Trump’s involvement will actually detract from the negative attention already on Walz.

“Having Donald Trump being active in the race for a particular Republican may not be helpful, but it would be extremely helpful to raise the attention on Tim Walz and his record here in the state,” Former Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R) said.

“If [Lindell] is the candidate, that’s what the election will be about, It’ll definitely be easier for Walz to make the election about Trump if Mike Lindell is the candidate. No question,” he said.