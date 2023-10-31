Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) received threatening and antisemitic voicemail messages earlier this month over her vocal support for Israel after the October 7th terror attack on the south of the country that killed some 1,500 people — mostly civilians.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly reported on Tuesday morning that “a Nevada man is under arrest after investigators say he sent the “threatening and antisemitic voice messages.”

“She’s Jewish and has been vocal about the war in Israel since it began. And she received messages saying, quote, ‘We’re going to finish what Hitler started and you done chose evil. We’re going to exterminate you.’ The suspect, Anthony Miller, is now charged with one count of threatening a federal official,” Mattingly continued, adding:

This comes as Senator Rosen’s colleague, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is condemning a different antisemitic incident at Cornell in his home state of New York.

CNN then played a clip of Schumer denouncing the antisemitic threats on the Senate floor, “The incident targeting Cornell’s Jewish community is utterly revolting. But unfortunately, it was not an isolated occurrence. Across the country, on campuses, and public spaces. The ancient poison of antisemitism has found new life.”

Poppy Harlow added, “Certainly has here just some examples of that antisemitism. Senator Schumer is referring to from just the past day in Atlanta, an anti-Semitic slogan was projected onto an overpass in California, a Holocaust survivor’s home was vandalized with hateful, anti-Semitic graffiti. In Florida, witnesses said five people in ski masks shouted ‘Kill the Jews’ at worshipers leaving temple.”

