Newsmax Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt Point-Blank: ‘Does the Trump Administration Believe Aliens Are Real?’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Wednesday whether President Donald Trump believes aliens are “real” or not after his daughter-in-law teased a speech on the subject.

Newsmax’s Mike Carter noted at a White House press briefing that former President Barack Obama recently made waves by saying aliens are “real,” and Lara Trump suggested her father-in-law has a speech on aliens prepared.

“President Barack Obama, Karoline, was recently asked if aliens are real. He says they’re real, but he hasn’t seen them. President’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, told Miranda Devine of the New York Post that the president has a prepared speech on this issue that he prepares to deliver at the right time. Is that true, and does the Trump administration believe aliens are real?” Carter asked.

Leavitt said any such speech existing would be news to her.

“Well, a speech on aliens would be news to me. That sounds very exciting though. I’ll have to check in with our speechwriting team. And that would be of great interest to me personally, and I’m sure all of you in this room, and apparently former President Obama too. So we’ll keep you posted on that,” she said.

Lara Trump said this week that she believes her father-in-law will be discussing aliens in depth “at the right time.”

“Then I have just heard just kind of around — I think he’s actually said it, I think my father-in-law actually said it — that there is some speech that I guess at the right time, and I don’t know when the right time is, he’s gonna break out and talk about [it]. And it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak,” she said.

Obama released his own statement clarifying comments he made in an interview stating that aliens are “real,” but professing to have never seen them.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify,” Obama wrote. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us.”

Watch above via Fox News.

