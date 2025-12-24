Prison Psych Evaluation Shows Epstein Deemed ‘Low Risk’ for Suicide Days Before Death

A psychological evaluation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein deemed him a low suicide risk a month before he was found dead.

The evaluation conducted by the Bureau of Prisons on July 9, 2019 was released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday as one of the nearly 30,000 documents put out by the department in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“Inmate Epstein adamantly denied any suicidal ideation, intention or plan,” the chief psychologist wrote in the document.

The assessment notes that Epstein was placed on precautionary psychological observation due to “extensive media coverage on the television,” describing him as showing “no need for regular mental health intervention.” It describes Epstein as believing he will be released from jail on bail.

The document further states that “a suicide watch is not warranted at this time.”

In another document from July 24, produced after a 31-hour suicide watch in response to Epstein’s alleged attempt to take his own life the day before, the psychologist quotes Epstein as saying “it would be crazy” to take his life, adding, “I would not do that to myself.” The psychological watch was removed.

Epstein was found dead at 6:30 at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on the morning of August 10, 2019 after hanging himself in his cell. He was reportedly supposed to be under watch due to his prior attempt, but correctional officers assigned to complete checks on him throughout the night failed to do so.

The records released from the Bureau of Prisons are the latest in a slew of new details that have emerged from the Department of Justice in recent days. Other revelations include the FBI’s pursuit “10 co-conspirators” in the Epstein case and a record of President Donald Trump’s flights on Epstein’s plane– which he previously denied ever stepping foot on.