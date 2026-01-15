Candace Owens Shares Her Most Bonkers Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theory — Yet

Candace Owens has been aggressively pushing conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death since he was killed last September, but what she said on the latest episode of her podcast might be the nuttiest yet, and it involves cats, X-Men, time travel — and a secret CIA program, of course.

Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and expanded it over the years to a multimillion-dollar organization that had chapters at colleges across the country and held multiple conferences each year for young conservative activists. He was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10 when he was fatally shot.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for Kirk’s murder and is facing seven charges: aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. The state is seeking the death penalty.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, was appointed by the TPUSA board to serve as the organization’s CEO and Chair. She has repeatedly called for Owens — herself a former TPUSA activist — to stop pushing conspiracy theories about her husband’s murder. Other commentators on the right have loudly urged Owens to cease but she has been undeterred, dropping a series of unfounded and outlandish claims, often intertwined with other conspiracy theories of hers and a virulent mix of antisemitism.

“I don’t think I will ever get over the fact that Charlie Kirk knew that he was going to die young,” said Owens in the episode of Candace that streamed live on Wednesday.

“I am starting to believe that so did the agents that surrounded him throughout his entire life,” she continued, claiming Kirk was so “gifted” he was monitored as part of a “CIA program that came be known as Project Looking Glass” and was sent to an “X-Men school”:

And it makes me think that Charlie may have been marked since he was a child. We’ve discussed these “gate” programs that they have in school. And I just think on the basis of what he told me, that when he was really young, they wanted to drug him, but his mother said no, and he was really grateful for that. And instead, they decided that they could send him to this X-Men school. That’s the best way I can describe it. I would certainly, by the way, for you internet sleuths, I’d like to find out which school Charlie had to attend. So, he was pulled out of the regular school he was attending and he had to go to some special school for the gifted, like he was an X-Man.

We “are at the beginning of a long satanic run,” Owens claimed, insisting that it was “an absolute fact that Charlie Kirk thought that he was a time traveler,” told her he was a time traveler “repeatedly,” that she had text messages that proved it, and she had told him she “thought I was from another planet, that I was an alien my entire life” because “this planet is ghetto,” which is “why I like cats so much,” because they think humanity is ghetto,” “don’t want to be around us,” and “don’t like us.”

[This reporter is currently typing this article with an orange rescue kitten purring contently on her lap and another orange rescue cat asleep on her foot, but I digress.]

“Why did Charlie think he was a time traveler?” she continued. “He said, as I showed you in earlier messages, that he was a time traveler and he had to find me. Is that just something people are saying to their homies in text messages? And again, not anything that I would have placed so much emphasis on back when he was saying it, but it came to fruition. The other parts, he — he did die young. Why did he think that him dying young was necessary in order to change things? He did die young.”

Owens went on to claim that it was “entirely plausible” that these “agents” “knew something about Charlie and that’s why they had him marked and had him monitored and had him likely followed since he was young, and maybe they thought…that if they swarmed him and they stayed with him and they pretended to be his friend that ultimately they could control Charlie and and perhaps change an outcome. They could literally change an outcome related to Charlie.”

According to Owens, Charlie had “start[ed] to push back in a meaningful way” and “they couldn’t stop him from becoming bigger” and were “losing control,” so “they panicked, they freaked out, and their solution was, ‘No, no, no. Just kill him. Just kill him. We can’t have this. This is this is not something that we are prepared to happen.'”

Watch the video above via Candace on YouTube.