CNN’s Abby Phillip Puts Trump Fan on the Spot — ‘Straight-Up Do You Think Trump’ Won Georgia?

CNN anchor Abby Phillip put frequent Trump defender Joe Borelli on the spot when she asked him “straight-up, do you think that [President Donald] Trump is right, that he, in fact, won Fulton County and won the State of Georgia?”

Outrage erupted last week when the FBI raided the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in pursuit of election fraud claims that have been investigated and debunked dozens of times.

On Monday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip confronted Borelli over the raid, and repeatedly pressed him on Trump’s claims about the 2020 presidential election:

JOE BORELLI: If there’s nothing to hide, why do it? In a YouGov poll that came out last year, 30 percent of Americans, only 30 percent of Americans believe that there is little to no fraud in our elections, right? Whether it’s true or not, my point is that Americans do believe —

PHILLIP: Whether it’s true or not? It’s not true.

BORELLI: The point is the poll, the poll of how Americans feel.

PHILLIP: Sure. But why?

BORELLI: And when you have counties, like when you have counties like Fulton County saying, no federal government under legal authority, you still can’t see 700 ballots, then, I’m sorry, it just seeds discontent and distrust.

PHILLIP: But let me just ask you straight-up, do you think that Trump is right, that he, in fact, won Fulton County and won the State of Georgia?

BORELLI: I don’t think so. But what’s the harm in seeing it?

(CROSSTALKS)

PHILLIP: So, you think that Trump is —

BORELLI: Well, what is the harm in seeing that?

PHILLIP: Well, Trump has made up out of whole cloth an accusation that —

BORELLI: Why is this judicial warrant wrong in your opinion?

PHILLIP: Joe, I just asked you a simple question. Do you think he won the state?

BORELLI: I said I don’t think so.

PHILLIP: Okay. So, then what is he looking for other than what he’s already told us that he wants, which is more votes that he actually wants.

BORELLI: The U.S. attorney went to a judge that was not appointed by Donald Trump and gave evidence and got a warrant from a judge.

(CROSSTALKS)

PHILLIP: Did you think this has anything to do at all with Trump’s false claims that he won that state?

(CROSSTALK)

PHILLIP: Hold on. Let him answer.

BORELLI: How do you know definitively there is no —

PHILLIP: I’m asking you a question.

BORELLI: So, you’re saying this from —

PHILLIP: Joe, I asked you question.

BORELLI: You’re saying this from a high horse.

PHILLIP: I’m just asking you a common sense —

BORELLI: How do you know there’s no evidence —

KEITH BOYKIN: This is how I know, Joe, because this has been litigated and re-litigated. There were 60 different cases in 2020. Trump lost all of them. And now you’re coming back six years later and you want to say, let’s look at the 2020 election? I think this is ridiculous. And if Trump wants — and let me just say.

BORELLI: Is the judge corrupt?

BOYKIN: No, but I saw that. I read that five-page warrant today, and that warrant relies on an FBI agent who testified that there was evidence of illegal, of a criminal activity that took place in those files. There’s no evidence to prove that. That FBI agent is a liar!