Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher Predicts Trump Will Run ‘From Jail’ in 2028: His Fans Will Vote For Him ‘After He’s Dead’

Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher appeared as a guest on The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM — and made some bold predictions about both the 2024 and 2028 presidential races.

During his conversation with host Dean Obeidallah, Christopher said that it was a possibility that Vice President Kamala Harris could win against former President Donald Trump in a “landslide” that “no one sees coming.” He added at another point that Harris was going to “kick his ass” in November, but that wouldn’t be the last America would see of Trump, even as a presidential candidate:

Christopher: And look, I’m not doing a Joe Namath here, I don’t want to jinx Kamala Harris. I’m not saying she’s going to win because “blah, blah, I’m on the team.” I’m saying that’s what I think because of my analysis of the situation. I really do believe that she’s going to kick his ass in the election, okay? And the funniest part of that is going to be when the Republicans — like, even the Republicans who are on our side now, like [Dick Cheney] and [Adam Kinzinger]– Obeidallah: Dick Cheney! Oh my God, I cannot help it. Christopher: They’re still Republicans, and they’re they’re going to think, “Oh, good! Now the fever is broken and now we’re going to have like a regular–” No. Trump is definitely going to run again in ’28. And he’s definitely going to win the Republican nomination. You are so many decades removed from when he will ever lose a Republican primary. After he’s dead, they will be voting for him.

Christopher and Obeidallah also discussed the possibility of Trump running that 2028 campaign “from jail”:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: That I will predict, that I will predict: Trump 2028. He will be in jail. He will win the nomination from jail. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: …That's going to be great. And when he goes to jail, the thing is, when he goes to jail Tommy, he'll be like, when I got here,… https://t.co/lnLyrwPIcf pic.twitter.com/Qv0JFYeRfi — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) September 7, 2024

Watch the video above via The Dean Obeidallah Show.