CNN Conservative Calls Trump and Top Lieutenant ‘Sleazy New York Democrats’ That Have ‘Taken Over’ GOP

Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg described President Donald Trump and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as sleazy New York Democrats on Thursday’s edition of The Arena on CNN.

Goldberg’s crack came after host Kasie Hunt argued that the revelations to come out of the Epstein files pertained to both parties.

“Jonah Goldberg, I want to start with you because apparently you want to push back on something I said. So, go ahead,” said Hunt, prompting her panelist out of a commercial break.

“You describe this as a bipartisan thing, you’ve got the current Republican president, you got the next Democratic president — that’s fair, that’s accurate. It’s worth pointing out that in the timeframe that we’re talking about, Howard Lutnick was a sleazy New York Democrat, Donald Trump was a sleazy New York Democrat,” submitted Goldberg. “Sleazy New York Democrats have taken over big chunks of the Republican party. But Mitt Romney’s not in there. George W. Bush is not in there.”

“Well, OK. Fair. You know. I have to say, both religious men of, you know,” replied Hunt.

“Yes, like non-prosperity gospel Christians, and they’re not in there. I mean, that’s sort of my point, is that one of the things that this highlights, because of the timeframe we’re talking about, is the radical change of the GOP in ways that draws from a cultural set that used to call themselves Democrats,” agreed Goldberg.

Watch above via CNN.

