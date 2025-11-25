Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned President Donald Trump that his MAGA “movement” will be “dissolved” if he gives more money to Ukraine or invades Venezuela.

In a recent interview with Reason’s Nick Gillespie, Paul argued that Trump has two potential moves in front of him that would implode his presidency and crumble his political movement.

Paul has criticized Trump for his boat strikes in the waters off Venezuela. There have been legal questions about the strikes, but the president and officials have insisted they have the right, as they believe these boats are bringing drugs to the United States. Paul has been among those pushing back, saying the boats can’t make it to the United States in one shot, and officials could be killing people who are not actually drug smugglers.

Trump has appeared open to the possibility of actually putting troops inside of Venezuela, saying recently he won’t rule it out.

Paul argued that more “welfare” to Ukraine would be just as disastrous for Trump as invading Venezuela. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed this week to a U.S.-brokered peace deal with Russia, but warned there is “much work” still to do.

Paul said:

On the Republican side, a good, solid majority still are of the neoconservative variety and do believe in intervention, but they’ve masked that and they’ve been clever. So, Lindsey Graham, has not changed his positions, but he’s clever and he’s become very close to the president, influences the president. Same with Marco Rubio. So the pending invasion or regime change war in Venezuela is hatched by those people. I actually think Trump is the one who is least likely to want to do these things, but he is surrounded by people who believe in regime change and are goading him on. I do think, though, that if he invades Venezuela or if he approves significant arms sales, which are really gifts to Ukraine or more welfare to Ukraine, if he does either of those, the rift with Marjorie Greene will pale in comparison to what happens to his movement. If he invades Venezuela or gives more money to Ukraine, his movement will dissolve.

