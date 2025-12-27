Joe Rogan was not impressed with President Donald Trump’s statement about the murders of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer.

In a Friday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan, joined by fellow comedian Shane Gillis, was full of criticism for Trump. Rogan mocked Trump’s plaques hanging in the White House trolling past presidents, calling it “crazy” and something you “shouldn’t be allowed to do.”

Rogan also pointed to Trump’s reaction to Reiner’s murder as another example of his trolling gone wrong.

“The Rob Reiner thing is not funny, right? And that’s like the same thing. It’s the same kind of thinking. And when you see it with no empathy, that’s when it’s hard to like [him],” he said.

“I wish he could apologize. I know he can’t and he won’t,” Gillis added.

Reiner and his wife were murdered in their home earlier this month. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with the murder.

Rogan argued Trump’s statement was the same as people on the left celebrating the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Listen, there’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot. It’s same kind of thing,” he said.

In a Truth Social post just a day after the news of Reiner’s murder, Trump blamed it on “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” as Reiner was a vocal critic of the president.

Trump wrote:

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

The statement faced bipartisan backlash, but Rogan and Gillis agreed that someone like former President Barack Obama sending out a similar message would receive far more pushback.

“That would be crazy,” Rogan said. “It just shows you how crazy it is the way Trump thinks and talks.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.