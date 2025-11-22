CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings accused Democrats of trying desperately to control the narrative around late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, but it “blew up in their face.”

Jennings joined Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast on Friday where Jennings roasted Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and others over their public statements about Epstein. Jennings pointed to Crockett as evidence of Democrats’ desperation on the subject.

The Republican commentator pointed to Crockett recently speaking on the House floor where she said “a Jeffrey Epstein” had made political donations to Republicans like Lee Zeldin, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator. The congresswoman quickly found out the Epstein she was referring to was not actually the late billionaire, who died in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

“She’s the smartest person they could find so they sent her to do this,” Jennings told Bet-David. “And the reason is this: because they are desperate to make this a story about President [Donald] Trump and Epstein. And the only thing we found out in the last week is that it’s a story about Democrats and Epstein. You got Larry Summers asking for dating advice from Epstein.”

Summers, former Treasury Secretary, stepped down from a role at Harvard after emails dropped showing Summers seeking out dating advice from Epstein from November 2018 to July 2019. The correspondences were years after Epstein was already registered as a sex offender after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prositution.

Jennings also called out Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) for correspondences she had with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing where the billionaire appeared to be influencing her questions. Plaskett, who narrowly avoided a House censure, has said she was merely using Epstein for “information.”

“You got Plaskett being programmed by Epstein. They lost the narrative, so they sent out their smartest person, Jasmine Crockett, to try to reset the narrative, and it blew up in their face. They may regret going down this road,” Jennings said.

Crockett’s comments about a donor named Epstein came during the attempt to censure Plaskett. She defended naming the wrong Epstein, claiming her staff did not have time to properly vet the information. She further claimed she never said it was specifically the Epstein that was at the heart of that censure attempt.

“Listen, I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein,” she told CNN. “Just so that people understand, when you make a donation, your picture is not there. And because they decided to spring this on us in real time, I wanted the Republicans to think about what could potentially happen because I knew that they didn’t even try to go through the FEC. So my team, what they did is they Googled. And that is specifically why I said, a, Jeffrey Epstein.”

