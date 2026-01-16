‘The Left Is Universally Wrong About Everything’: James Carville Warns Dems Against ‘Abolish ICE’ Messaging

In a Thursday episode of Politics War Room, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville offered a warning to fellow Democrats against any ‘abolish ICE’ messaging, saying matter-of-factly that “the left is universally wrong about everything.”

Carville’s co-host, Al Hunt, initiated the conversation, saying, “I don’t want any Democrats out there talking about abolishing ICE,” in reference to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “You talk about reforming ICE. You talk about making ICE work.”

“Defund the police are the three stupidest words in the history of the English language,” responded Carville. “The left is universally wrong about everything… [American people] want to have some type of immigration and customs control.”

While he admitted that recent actions by ICE have been “horrible,” noting the differences in training between becoming an FBI agent and an ICE officer, he went on to say that “some of these ICE agents are dedicated law enforcement professionals… although, I suspect it might be a smaller percent than you imagine.”

“A lot of them are just a pack of people that couldn’t get a job anywhere else that figured they got a chance with not very much training to carry a badge and a gun and shoot people,” Carville continued. “That’s the real danger. The danger is not that we have Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We need that.”

In another jab against Democratic messaging, Carville said, “I think that the Supreme Court is probably going to rule on this trans athlete issue,” referring to the likelihood that the Court upholds state bans on transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

The first oral arguments in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J., which pertain to state laws in West Virginia and Idaho, were heard earlier this week.

“We didn’t get our messaging right on this whole thing,” Carville added. “Because of this flubbing it, we’ve actually done more harm to trans people than we would have wanted to. It’s been very ineffective, our messaging on this.”

Watch the conversation above at the 1:14:00 minute mark via Politicon on YouTube.