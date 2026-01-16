‘Is Help Still on the Way?’ Reporter Grills Trump on Stunning Iran Reversal

A reporter grilled President Donald Trump on Friday about his apparent reversal on Iran.

“You urged protesters in Iran earlier this week to keep fighting in the streets. You said that help was on the way. Is help still on the way?” the reporter asked during a gaggle on the White House lawn. “Or has your bar for intervention —”

Trump interjected, “Well, we’re gonna see. As you know, Iran canceled the hanging of over 800 people. They were going to hang over 800 people yesterday and I greatly respect the fact that they canceled that.”

In a follow-up question, the reporter asked, “Did Arab and Israeli officials convince you to not strike Iran?”

“Nobody convinced me, I convinced myself,” Trump answered. “You had yesterday scheduled over 800 hangings. They didn’t hang anyone. They canceled the hangings. That had a big impact.”

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price.”

He added, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!” for “Make Iran Great Again.”

Trump’s promise came shortly before CBS News reported that the conservative Islamist regime had already murdered between 12,000 and 20,000 protesters.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump declared, “the killing in Iran is stopping.”

But even stalwart MAGA supporters like Fox News’ Mark Levin and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed back on Trump’s assertion.

Levin posted to X on Thursday, “There’s overwhelming evidence the Iranian regime’s slaughter has not ended. The tactics have changed.”

Graham wrote, “Every indication that I’ve seen says that the Iranian regime’s killing of protestors is still very much in full swing. The death toll is mounting by the hour. Hoping that help is on the way.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.