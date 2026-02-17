Whoopi Goldberg Fumes About ‘Getting Dragged’ For Being in the Epstein Files — Jokes She Was ‘Too Old’ For Him

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg fumed about “getting dragged” over her name appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files on Monday, insisting that she was “too old” for the late child sex offender.

During a discussion on The View about the Epstein files, Goldberg said, “Now in the name of transparency, can you put up– my name is in the files. Yes. And what does it say? It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco.'”

“People are trying to turn me into– I wasn’t his girlfriend, I wasn’t his friend,” she protested as an image of an email mentioning Goldberg was shown on a screen.

After co-host Sara Haines remarked, “You were too old for him,” Goldberg replied, “I was not only too old, but it was at a time, you know, where this was just not– You used to have to have facts before you said stuff.”

“Trump is on the list 38,000 times,” weighed in co-host Joy Behar.

“Well, I can’t speak to him, but I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged,” complained Goldberg. “People actually believe that I was with him. It’s like honey, come on. Every man that I’ve ever been with, you know about it because the Inquirer wrote about it. People wrote about this stuff. So no, I never– and no, I didn’t get on the plane ’cause you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?”

Four out of the six current co-hosts of The View have been named in the Epstein files, with Goldberg’s name reportedly appearing 21 times, Alyssa Farah Griffin’s name appearing 20 times, Behar’s name appearing three times, and Ana Navarro’s name appearing twice.

