ESPN’s Doris Burke Uses Altercation in the NBA Finals to Take a Shot at Recent Caitlin Clark Coverage

ESPN analyst Doris Burke watched an altercation unfold during the NBA Finals on Monday and used it as a chance to poke fun at the recent coverage of Caitlin Clark.

Early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis was thrown to the ground by Mavericks forward P.J. Washington. After the foul was called, Porzingis stood up and confronted Washington before the two were separated by their teammates. Replays of the incident showed it was not a basketball move and Washington deliberately threw him down.

After watching the additional angles, Burke was convinced the incident would get much more attention if Clark was involved.

“If that were Caitlin Clark,” Burke said during the broadcast on ABC, “it might spark a debate for a week!”

Although Burke said it jokingly, she may have had a point. In recent weeks, Clark has been involved in multiple on-court incidents that have sparked intense debates in the media. When she played the Chicago Sky on June 1, Sky guard Chennedy Carter shoved her down and received a flagrant foul. Two weeks later, the Indiana Fever played the Sky again when forward Angel Reese hit Clark on the head while attempting a block. Reese was also given a flagrant foul for the act.

