MAGA Cries ‘Christian Discrimination’ Over NBA Player Cut From Team After Controversial Rants on Religion — Which Included Attack on Catholicism
The MAGA base has rushed to the defense of NBA player Jaden Ivey after he was release following a series of controversial rants about religion.
Over the last few days, Ivey posted a handful of lengthy rants on Instagram. Each video was over half an hour, and the rants largely dealt with topics involving religion. In one, Ivey slammed the NBA for celebrating LGBTQ pride and claimed the league was embracing “unrighteousness.”
On Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls — who traded for Ivey in February — announced that he had been waived from the team. He was shut down for the season days earlier due to injury.
Conservative Christians were quick to defend Ivey online and accuse the NBA of discrimination. OutKick’s Riley Gaines declared herself a “Jaden Ivey fan” after his release.
“We live in a world that hates Christ and those who believe in Him, but that’s to be expected,” Gaines said. “Just as He was persecuted, so will we be. Consider me a Jaden Ivey fan.”
Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, claimed Ivey was “fired” for “being Christian.”
“The conduct they are claiming is detrimental is Christianity,” he said. “They fired Jaden Ivey for being Christian.
“Worth noting the Bulls didn’t fire Ronnie Brewer after he was arrested for DUI. Or Joakim Noah after he was arrested for possession of drugs. When Jameson Curry was arrested for public urination and then resisted arrest, the Bulls suspended him for one game, but also refused to fire him for his conduct. Christianity is apparently where the Chicago Bulls draw the line,” added Davis.
Countless others jumped on the Bulls’ tweet.
Ivey, however, also had criticisms about Christianity. In response to a comment on one of his videos, Ivey claimed that Catholicism was a “false religion” and “not the true Doctrine of Christ.”
Moments after the news of his release, Ivey posted another video responding to it. In that video, he said that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — who’s very open about his Christian faith — was “not surrendered” and suggested he was not a true Christian.
Ivey’s troubling commentary had actually been going on for a while. In an unearthed podcast clip from 2025, Ivey admitted to dealing with anger issues and “being an abuser” toward his partner.
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