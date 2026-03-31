MAGA Cries ‘Christian Discrimination’ Over NBA Player Cut From Team After Controversial Rants on Religion — Which Included Attack on Catholicism

The MAGA base has rushed to the defense of NBA player Jaden Ivey after he was release following a series of controversial rants about religion.

Over the last few days, Ivey posted a handful of lengthy rants on Instagram. Each video was over half an hour, and the rants largely dealt with topics involving religion. In one, Ivey slammed the NBA for celebrating LGBTQ pride and claimed the league was embracing “unrighteousness.”

On Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls — who traded for Ivey in February — announced that he had been waived from the team. He was shut down for the season days earlier due to injury.

Conservative Christians were quick to defend Ivey online and accuse the NBA of discrimination. OutKick’s Riley Gaines declared herself a “Jaden Ivey fan” after his release.

“We live in a world that hates Christ and those who believe in Him, but that’s to be expected,” Gaines said. “Just as He was persecuted, so will we be. Consider me a Jaden Ivey fan.”

We live in a world that hates Christ and those who believe in Him, but that's to be expected. Just as He was persecuted, so will we be. Consider me a Jaden Ivey fan. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 31, 2026

Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, claimed Ivey was “fired” for “being Christian.”

“The conduct they are claiming is detrimental is Christianity,” he said. “They fired Jaden Ivey for being Christian.

“Worth noting the Bulls didn’t fire Ronnie Brewer after he was arrested for DUI. Or Joakim Noah after he was arrested for possession of drugs. When Jameson Curry was arrested for public urination and then resisted arrest, the Bulls suspended him for one game, but also refused to fire him for his conduct. Christianity is apparently where the Chicago Bulls draw the line,” added Davis.

Countless others jumped on the Bulls’ tweet.

You should be ashamed of yourselves. https://t.co/Eoh55Mowyy — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 31, 2026

We need to be VERY clear. The @chicagobulls are kicking Jaden Ivey off the team for being an out and open Christian who lived out his faith by opposing @NBA LGBTQ+ Pride events. EVERY single NBA player needs to speak up for @JadensIV now or their religious freedom could be next. https://t.co/kzs7u28CA5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 31, 2026

Jaden chose God instead of following Evil. https://t.co/nUWQoOTrdk — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 30, 2026

Absolutely insane. This is Christian discrimination. https://t.co/8Po4EJ55om — Morgan Victoria (@MorganHousley1) March 31, 2026

For the crime of having his own opinion. https://t.co/ip5iTZht5O — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) March 30, 2026

The Bulls are punishing a player for being a Christian. This is religious discrimination. https://t.co/zsqYKtbjLi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 31, 2026

Jaden Ivey spoke truth: Pride month is a month to celebrate unrighteousness. Other athletes are allowed to say disgusting drivel with no repercussions, but basic Christian doctrine is considered beyond the pale https://t.co/gQ6Yd3ZLUO — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 30, 2026

I stand with Jaden Ivey. God bless him for standing up for his Christian values. I hope he does not back down and cave to the woke mob. https://t.co/JGsVjL4J2f — Renatta Oxendine (@Renatta) March 30, 2026

You're entitled to believe whatever you want, so long as the woke establishment approves. But a player holding standard historic Christian beliefs that have been held for 2,000+ years is conduct detrimental to the team. https://t.co/DJbiamfGTZ — Erik Reed (@ErikReed) March 30, 2026

Ivey, however, also had criticisms about Christianity. In response to a comment on one of his videos, Ivey claimed that Catholicism was a “false religion” and “not the true Doctrine of Christ.”

i have no words man pic.twitter.com/W5BDqt3DlZ — nick (@nick__xo) March 29, 2026

Moments after the news of his release, Ivey posted another video responding to it. In that video, he said that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — who’s very open about his Christian faith — was “not surrendered” and suggested he was not a true Christian.

Jaden Ivey calls out Steph Curry 😳 “He don't know Jesus… I pray he's saved in Jesus name… All that stuff isn't gon matter on Judgement Day. All them rings he got. All them rings LeBron got. All them rings Jordan got… They gon try to stop me, but I'm not. I'ma keep… pic.twitter.com/le7DbEVgKG — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 31, 2026

Ivey’s troubling commentary had actually been going on for a while. In an unearthed podcast clip from 2025, Ivey admitted to dealing with anger issues and “being an abuser” toward his partner.

Here is Jaden Ivey admitting to “being an abuser” towards his wife from a year ago: pic.twitter.com/J0i2Qqo8TJ — GrizzliesLegendIG (@grizzlieslegend) March 29, 2026

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