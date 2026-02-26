Bill O’Reilly Announces First Cable News Anchor Gig Since 2017 Fox News Ouster

Bill O’Reilly announced he’ll return to the cable anchor chair next week as he steps in for for NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, promising viewers he was “bringing back” his old Fox News format, The O’Reilly Factor.

O’Reilly appeared on Cuomo on Wednesday to discuss President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and tussled with the host on Justice Department redactions in the Jeffrey Epstein files, claiming the government could “classify” whatever they want or else risk “trial by mob.”

Closing out the segment, however, he demanded viewers tune in “a week from tonight” – March 4 at 8 p.m. ET – to watch him “do the whole Cuomo hour” while the host travels to Israel.

“I’m bringing back The O’Reilly Factor,” the guest declared, pointing down camera. “OK?” I’m bringing it back, a week from tonight. You can’t miss this. What until you see the cast that we’ve assembled.”

Taking a jab at Cuomo, he added, “You’re going to be jealous.”

“It’s going to be the ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ show,” Cuomo joked, before thanking the guest for “subbing in” and appearing on the show.

O’Reilly hosted The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News until 2017, which was the highest-rated cable news show consistently for 16 years before he was ousted from the network after it emerged the network had paid millions in settlements to women bringing sexual harassment lawsuits against him. O’Reilly has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Since then, O’Reilly has hosted the No Spin News podcast and become a regular guest on NewsNation.

Watch above via NewsNation.

