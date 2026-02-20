Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) dumped cold water on Democrats who plan to protest or skip President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

Fetterman joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday and made it clear he has no plans to join Democrats protesting Trump’s address on February 24. Some Democrats have announced plans to attend a counter-programming event the same night at the National Mall, called the “People’s State of the Union.”

Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Murphy (D-CN), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) are among the lawmakers that organizers of the rally have said are attending.

Fetterman told Watters that Democrats are free to protest, but he’d like to see them avoid interruptions at the actual speech. He also argued that counter-programming will likely have less of an impact than Democrats think.

“I just hope they don’t do the kinds of things some did last year,” the senator said. “I mean, there’s no dignity if you have paddles, if are yelling… I mean, you can agree or disagree on things, but if you are going to show up, with dignity because you really need to respect the office. And now they are doing, like, a counter-programming, and that’s never going to go well. Regardless who the president is, you know, the counter never really lands, and it really kind of just doesn’t compare.”

During his Fox News interview, Fetterman also urged President Donald Trump to declassify files on extraterrestrials following former President Barack Obama declaring that he believes aliens are “real.”

“That’d be incredible. I grew up watching The X-Files. Now if he’s going to release all of the X files, I think that could be a bipartisan thing to finally realize what’s happening,” Fetterman said.

Watch above via Fox News.

