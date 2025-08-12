CNN Data Chief Reveals Overwhelming Majority of DC Residents Want Trump to Back Off: ‘He’s Too Involved!’

A poll examined by CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten revealed the overwhelming majority of Washington, D.C. residents want President Donald Trump to stay out of local issues.

On Monday, Trump announced in a press conference that he’d deploy the National Guard in the city to combat a supposed rise in crime — though data has indicated crime is on the decline. Additionally, Trump said that the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. would be taken over by the federal government.

Prior to his announcement, however, D.C. residents were already fed up with Trump getting involved in city issues. Citing an April 2025 poll from The Washington Post, Enten said:

I think there’s some idea out there that Trump’s somehow a conquering hero, but he’s in fact as welcomed in Washington, D.C. as Eagles fans are at Commanders games. What are we talking about here? Well, take a look here. “DC residents on Trump and local issues.” He’s too involved! Look at this: 71% say he is too involved — and this, of course, was even before Monday’s actions — compared to just 11% — just 11% — who say they want him more involved. In fact, a majority of every single demo tested by The Washington Post in a poll earlier this year found that they believed that he was, in fact, too involved. D.C. residents hate, hate, hate this whole idea of Trump getting involved in local issues.

