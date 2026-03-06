CNN’s Dana Bash Confronts Trump on Skyrocketing Gas Prices During Phone Interview

CNN’s Dana Bash spoke by phone with President Donald Trump on Friday, during which she pressed the commander in chief about skyrocketing gas prices now that the U.S. is nearly a week-deep into war with Iran.

Appearing on The Situation Room on Friday, Bash was asked by anchor Wolf Blitzer, “Gas prices, as we all now know, are up some 34-cents a gallon in just a week. What did he say about that?”

“He said, ‘That’s all right, it’ll be a short-term time — It’ll go way down quickly,'” Bash said.

Bash continued:

He said, ‘They’re up a little bit, not much, but it will drop down to record lows.” I asked him if that means that he thinks that they’ve got the Strait of Hormuz figured out, and his answer was, “Yes.” They think that they’ve knocked out ships, he said “big ones.” So, he’s very bullish on all of this, including and especially, I think, not just militarily, but especially the idea on Iran of gas prices being temporary because, you know, Wolf, when it comes to the economy, the president is laser-focused on gas prices — has been from the beginning.

The federal government estimates that roughly 20 million barrels of liquid petroleum passed through the Strait of Hormuz per day in 2024, making up about 20% of the world’s total consumption.

Regarding the war, Trump told Bash that he “would give the war so far from the U.S. perspective, a 12, maybe 15,” on a scale of 1-10.

“He said that he believes the U.S. is ‘doing very well militarily, better than anyone could have dreamed,'” Bash said, adding that Trump told her he “rebuilt the military in my first term. As you know, I’m using it in my second term. Iran is not the same country as it was a week ago. A week ago. They were very powerful, and now they have indeed been neutered.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!