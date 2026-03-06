‘She Was a Political NIGHTMARE!’ CNN Data Guru Nukes Kristi Noem From Orbit

CNN’s Harry Enten minced no words while describing the public’s disdain for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday, one day after President Donald Trump announced that Noem would be leaving her post at the end of the month.

“The American people wanted her fired! They wanted her removed! She was a political nightmare for the president of the United States!” exclaimed Enten at the outset of a segment with anchor John Berman. “I mean, just take a look at this: wanted Noem removed as DHS secretary. Overall, last month, Quinnipiac University found the majority of Americans, 58% wanted her to be adios amigos, goodbye, see you later! Among independents, you can see it right here, 62% of independents, we’re talking more than three in five independents wanted her kicked to the curb. So Donald Trump here making the politically popular move because Americans were, simply put, sick of Kristi Noem.”

Enten continued the onslaught after Berman asked about Noem’s approval rating.

“Look, the idea that Kristi Noem is unpopular is not a new phenomenon. It’s one that is dated all the way back to the beginning of Trump’s second term. I mean, just take a look here. Okay, Kristi Noem’s net popularity rating during Donald Trump’s term. Positive in none, zero, nada, none of the polls did she have a positive net approval rating. In all of the polls, she was underwater, swimming in the deep blue sea. She had a negative net popularity rating in every single poll conducted during Donald Trump’s second term. Simply put, Americans did not like the job that she was doing as DHS secretary. And recently, the clear majority of Americans, about three in five, wanted her kicked to the curb, fired, as I said, by Donald Trump. So again, Trump doing what the American people wanted him to do,” answered Enten.

Berman followed up by asking about how the public’s evaluation of Trump’s handling of immigration has been shaped by Noem’s efforts.

“Kristi Noem was hurting Donald Trump in office on his key-, one of his key top issues that got him elected president of the United States. I mean, just take a look at Trump’s net approval rating on immigration. You go back a little bit over a year ago, he was on the plus side of the ledger. Look at that. Two thumbs up, plus seven points. But again, down he goes in large part because [of] Kristi’s efforts, look at this, minus 17 points on the net approval rating on a key issue for Donald Trump, one that got him elected to a second term,” replied Enten. “And among independents, he went from plus three, plus three net approval on immigration all the way down to minus 30 points. I mean, my goodness gracious, on an issue that independents had trusted Donald Trump on over Kamala Harris and Kristi Noem’s efforts, simply put, killed, crushed Donald Trump on such a key issue for him.”

Watch above via CNN.

