CNN’s Scott Jennings Reminds Fellow Panelists, ‘I Get Paid a Lot of Money Here’ 

CNN commentator Scott Jennings rejected a suggestion that the Trump administration pay him for his MAGA advocacy by reminding panelists that the network pays him handsomely enough.

On Friday, the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, which relied on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. While the law gives the president broad powers during a national emergency, the court ruled that it does not give the president the ability to unilaterally impose tariffs.

Trump responded predictably, and reserved particular ire for Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, both of whom Trump appointed to the court. They joined Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices in voting to strike down the tariffs, 6-3.

“I think it’s an embarrassment to their families — you wanna know the truth — the two of them,” Trump said.

Hours later on CNN NewsNight, Jennings said the day’s developments show the U.S. government is “properly functioning.”

“It was a big breaking news day,” Jennings stated. “But I just think we ought to acknowledge something. This is a properly functioning government today. The president of the United States, the head of the executive branch, made a policy decision. The Supreme Court that renders legal opinions about these kinds of decisions, made a decision. They said, ‘You can’t do that.’ The president of the United States said, ‘Ok, I agree, and I will acknowledge your decision. I am going to use a different statute to try to do what I want to do.’ This is properly functioning government.”

He went on to add that Friday’s ruling disproves Democrats’ claims that the high court is in Trump’s pocket.

“Obviously, that narrative was obliterated today,” Jennings said. “I thought the ruling was sound. I think the president is sound to try other statutes.”

Keith Boykin, a former aide to ex-President Bill Clinton, objected to the characterization.

“That was a very charitable explanation of what took place today, Scott,” Boykin reacted. “You should be paid a lot of money from the Trump administration for helping to–”

“No, I get paid a lot of money here,” Jennings said, taking a sip from his mug while gazing into the camera.

“Well, I know you do,” Boykin replied. “And other places too, but you should be paid by the Trump administration for what you said because the reality is that the president didn’t just accept the ruling like you said he did.”

“Yes, he did,” Jennings responded.

“He got up there in the press conference today, and he attacked the U.S. Supreme Court justices,” Boykin noted. “He said that they should be embarrassed for their families for making a decision that stood up to him. He attacked them and said they were disloyal and unpatriotic. He said they were disloyal to the Constitution. That’s more than disagreement. That’s irresponsible rhetoric. And the problem is, Scott, even though today the Supreme Court did the right thing… the truth is that this is the first major decision where they have actually disagreed with the president on any of his, of his priorities. So, yes, they got one right. But that doesn’t negate everything else that they’ve done.”

Last March, Status News reported that CNN was on the brink of re-upping Jennings with a lucrative new contract. The amount, however, has not been made public.

Watch above via CNN.

