Stephanie Ruhle Tells Viewers ‘The Supreme Court Joined the No Kings Movement’ After It Handed Trump Major Loss

Stephanie Ruhle reacted to a brutal Supreme Court loss for President Donald Trump on Friday by saying the court had “joined the No Kings movement.”

The justices voted 6-3 to strike down the tariffs Trump imposed by citing the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president broad economic powers upon declaring a national emergency. In the ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts said the IEEPA does not give the president the power to impose tariffs.

“IEEPA’s grant of authority to ‘regulate . . . importation’ falls short. IEEPA contains no reference to tariffs or duties,” Roberts wrote. “The Government points to no statute in which Congress used the word ‘regulate’ to authorize taxation. And until now no President has read IEEPA to confer such power.”

Hours later, Ruhle guest-hosted All In, where she began the show with Trump’s L before the court.

“I am Stephanie Ruhle here with a very special edition of All In, because on this day, this is the day when the Supreme Court joined the No Kings movement,” she said, referring to the mass protests against Trump and the sweeping powers he has claimed for himself. “Donald Trump claimed the power to impose massive tariffs on any country, any time he wanted to raise taxes on American consumers and businesses all by himself. It was his signature domestic policy. Multiple states and major companies sued him over it. And today the Supreme Court said one word: No. Donald Trump, you cannot do that.”

Ruhle then played a clip of an angry Trump responding to the decision at a press conference.

“I’m ashamed at certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” the president said. “They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution.”

Ruhle noted that after the decision, Trump announced he would impose a 10% tariff on goods from all countries and that it “will be effective almost immediately.”

“Nobody actually knows what is going to happen now to the billions and billions in tariffs that the U.S. took in last year,” she said, referring to the tariffs paid to the U.S. Treasury by American importers. “About the only thing anyone is sure of is that the president lost and he is raving mad.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

