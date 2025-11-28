Conservative on CNN Rips Trump’s ‘Seriously Retarded’ Comment: ‘Absolutely Indefensible’ 

A former federal prosecutor and Republican strategist blasted President Donald Trump’s “absolutely indefensible” Thanksgiving Day outburst.

On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot while on deployment, which Trump ordered in August, ostensibly to fight crime. One of those soldiers died from her wounds the next day. The suspected gunman, a 29-year-old Afghan national who reportedly fought for a CIA-backed paramilitary group in Afghanistan, is in custody.

On Thanksgiving night, Trump said on Truth Social that he is declaring a “permanent pause” on immigration from “Third World Countries.” He also targeted Somali immigrants, especially those in Minnesota. The president also ripped Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), deeming him “seriously retarded.” Trump also criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali immigrant, for being “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab” and baselessly claimed she married her brother and came to the U.S. illegally.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Lead on CNN, Joseph Moreno was asked by guest host Boris Sanchez about Trump’s remarks.

“What happened to ‘Happy Thanksgiving’?” Sanchez asked.

Moreno replied:

Boris, you’re putting your finger, honestly, on what’s so difficult to be a conservative-leaning citizen, who, my whole life has cherished vigorous, but respectful debate. And so when you see something like this, which is absolutely indefensible, and you’re sitting at the Thanksgiving table, and your family and friends say, “How can you possibly support an administration that comes out with messages like this?” It’s not easy. And you have to take the big picture view. Do you think that we’re better off as a country now than we would be under a Biden or Harris administration? And is it worth putting up with a president that puts out messaging like this? It’s a tough one, and I’m not gonna pretend I know the answer to that.

Earlier on CNN, Republican strategist Melik Abdul offered a similarly incredible response to the president’s Thanksgiving Day broadsides.

“So, I was one of those who said when I saw it yesterday, I was like, ‘Oh, bro, you gotta be kidding me now,’ Abdul said.

Watch above via CNN.