Danish Minister Tells Fox News a U.S. Invasion of Greenland ‘Would Be the End of NATO’ 

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said if the U.S. were to take Greenland by force, such aggression would mean “the end of NATO.”

Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Wednesday. President Donald Trump has intensified his demands that Denmark give Greenland to the U.S. After the meeting, Rasmussen said Trump’s attempt to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory that belongs to Denmark, remains “totally unacceptable.” Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland said the territory is not for sale.

Hours later, Rasmussen appeared on Special Report on Fox News, where Bret Baier asked the foreign minister about a potential U.S. offer that would involve American taxpayers doling out an average of $500,000 per resident of Greenland to purchase the territory of about 56,000 people.

“I’m doing the math here, 56,000,” Baier said. “They get $500,000 a person? I mean, you don’t think that they’re gonna vote to break away?”

“No, not at all,” Rasmussen replied. “Because I think there’s no way that the U.S. will pay for a Scandinavian welfare system and Greenland, honestly speaking. You haven’t introduced a Scandinavian welfare system in your own country.”

“But you also don’t believe the U.S. is going to invade Greenland, do you?” Baier followed up.

The foreign minister responded:

No. At least, I do not hope so because that would be the end of NATO. But I want to have a more positive approach to all of this. And I think it’s important for me to say that we share the concerns, I mean. That’s why we’re investing heavily. We haven’t received any military requests from the U.S. about stepping up in Greenland for the last 20 years. And we have this framework from ’51. We have a defense agreement. We all belong to NATO, and we think that our way forward should be that we, you know, combine forces. So, we share the concern to some extent, but not the methods if I could put it that way.

Rasmussen said Denmark remains open to allaying Trump’s ostensible security concerns about China and Russia in the Arctic Circle, but not at the expense of “the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.”

