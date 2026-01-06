Dr. Oz Reveals He ‘Recently’ Learned About Law Passed in 1993 Before Inaccurately Explaining It

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said he only recently learned about legislation enacted in 1993.

Oz appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where he discussed the ongoing fraud scandal in Minnesota involving the state’s social services apparatus. Dozens of people have been charged for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars designed to feed children during the pandemic. Much of the alleged fraud involves people in Minnesota’s Somali community.

“So, it has the trappings of something nice, but underneath it all, there are people who learn how to rip us off and learned well,” Laura Ingraham told Oz. “They’re really good at what they did.”

Oz said the accused fraudsters “made out like bandits” before discussing a federal law he just learned of:

But let me share something with you that I learned recently. By federal law, if you sign someone up for Medicaid, you also give them the right to vote. So, ironically – it’s true for [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] as well – as you give out social services, you also get them registered to vote. So you’re building up a very partisan group of individuals. This is political patronage of at the expense of Medicaid. And the criminal part here is not just a horrible waste and fraud and abuse of our federal tax dollars, but you’re taking money from our most vulnerable citizens.

Signing up for Medicaid does not “give” one the right to vote. Oz then modified his phrasing to say “you also get them registered to vote,” but enrolling in Medicaid does not automatically register the enrollee to vote. They must be done separately.

In 1993, Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act, otherwise known as the “Motor Voter Law,” because it requires state motor vehicle departments to provide opportunities for people to vote when they get a driver’s license. The legislation also mandates that offices that provide public assistance programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP, must also offer voter registration services.

“We’re aggressively going after this fraud,” Oz continued. “And you’re gonna see more and more letters coming out very specifically outlining the increasing vice grip of financial penalties that Minnesota is going to pay for unless they deal with this issue seriously.”

In response to the fraud scandal in Minnesota, President Donald Trump has frozen $10 billion in federal funding to the state, and four others that have Democratic governors.

