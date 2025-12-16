Marjorie Taylor Greene Excoriates Trump’s ‘Classless’ Response to Rob Reiner’s Death: ‘Completely Below the Office’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) unloaded on President Donald Trump for his “classless” reaction to the deaths of film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner.

The Reiners were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday. Their son Nick Reiner has been charged with first-degree murder. On Monday, the president accused Reiner, a liberal activist and Trump critic, of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and blamed him for his own murder.

The president doubled down on his remarks later in the day, calling Rob Reiner “a deranged person.”

Trump’s remarks drew widespread condemnation on both sides of the political aisle. Speaking with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday’s installment of The Source, Greene said, “Even if you don’t agree with Rob Reiner, politically, there was no reason for his statement.”

“The president called him ‘bad for our country’ and said ‘he was a deranged person,'” Collins noted.

Greene responded:

I thought that statement was absolutely, completely below the office of the president of the United States. Classless. And it was just wrong. That was a– it’s a tragic murder. It’s a family ripped apart. And from my understanding what I’ve seen on the news, it was drug abuse and mental illness. And many families across America deal with family members that are drug addicts or have mental health issues. And I think the president should’ve responded with compassion and talked about those issues. He didn’t have to make it about politics. And and I think that was– it was really below what we expect our president to talk like.

The congresswoman is resigning from Congress next month after Trump withdrew his endorsement of her and called her “wacky.” Greene and Trump have become at odds on a growing number of issues, including aid to Israel and Ukraine, H-1B visas, and the Epstein files, which Greene helped force a vote on by signing a discharge petition in the House. The Trump administration has until Dec. 19 to release the documents it has regarding the deceased child sex trafficker.

Watch above via CNN.