Ex-Trump DHS Honcho Lets Loose on ‘Unhinged’ Minneapolis Mayor Amid Deadly ICE Shooting Fallout

Chad Wolf, who served as acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration, let loose on Mayor Jacob Frey (D) on Wednesday just minutes after Frey told Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers operating in Minneapolis, “get the f*ck out” after one officer shot a woman dead during an incident in the city’s streets.

ICE claimed in a statement that “an ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” but Frey characterized that summary of the incident as “bullsh*t.”

Video of the shooting has begun to circulate online.

After Frey’s press conference concluded, Fox News’ John Roberts introduced Wolf and observed that “it’s pretty clear that Minnesota officials are very hot about what happened, speaking in terms that some people might consider to be inflammatory toward ICE, but then other people might think are justified.”

“Where do you come down on what we’ve been saying?” he asked.

Wolf answered:

Yeah, thanks for having me on. I listened to the majority of that press conference. Here’s what I’ll say that the mayor’s comments were probably some of the most unintelligible, unhinged comments I think I’ve heard in quite some time. Clearly he’s placing the blame a hundred percent based off of probably one video that he has seen on ICE agents, saying that they have inflamed the situation, that they are there to do all sorts of chaos in his city. He lays no blame at all at the individuals that are impeding law enforcement. They are a law enforcement officer like any other officer, and if you get in their way, and you don’t take their commands, well then that’s against the law and you can be arrested. But again, he brushes past that, doesn’t mention any of that. He also doesn’t mention that it’s his policies that are requiring hundreds of ICE agents in his communities. What he didn’t say there is that he knowingly releases criminal illegal aliens out of his jails back into the community, and that he purposely directs his law enforcement officers not to help ICE on the front end of any of these investigations. And so when ICE is there, outnumbered as they often are, it’s because the Minneapolis Police Department has been told to stand down, that you cannot help ICE. And so my guess is that come tomorrow or even later this afternoon, that you’re going to see a ten, or sorry, a two or three-fold increase in ICE officers in Minneapolis to make sure that what occurred today doesn’t happen tomorrow.

