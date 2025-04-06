Fox News Guest Argues Trump Tariffs Could Fix ‘Crisis in Masculinity’

Free Press columnist Batya Ungar-Sargon argued Sunday morning on Fox & Friends Weekend that former President Donald Trump’s new tariffs could help reverse what she called a “crisis in masculinity.”

Ungar-Sargon said the crisis stemmed from decades of working-class men seeing American jobs sent overseas – which resulted in them feeling emasculated.

During an interview with host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Ungar-Sargon framed Trump’s tariff-focused economic agenda as not just a political or financial issue, but a cultural one.

She claimed the offshoring of jobs traditionally held by men has led to both economic and spiritual decline among American blue-collar men and blamed Wall Street investors, whom she said are fighting back.

“But the rage that you see on Wall Street – what they are trying to do here is they are shorting the president’s agenda,” she said. “Wall Street thinks, after 60 years of being utterly catered to, that they control this country and that they should control the president and all of our elected officials.”

Ungar-Sargon went on to argue that the erosion of American manufacturing jobs contributed to what she portrayed as a national identity crisis.

“It’s not just the destruction of the economic vitality of the working class,” she said. “We shipped jobs that gave men who work with their hands for a living, and rely on brawn and physicality, off to other countries to build up their middle class.”

She also criticized illegal immigration as another factor that undercut labor roles for men.

“We imported millions and millions of illegals to work in construction, manufacturing, landscaping, janitorial services—jobs that used to give men access to the American dream,” Ungar-Sargon said.

Ungar-Sargon suggested that Trump’s rhetoric on trade resonates with men because they are hurting.

Campos-Duffy replied, “And when young men are not doing well, it’s not good for young women either.”

Ungar-Sargon and Campos-Duffy agreed earlier in the interview that Wall Street had united in opposition to Trump and the markets were “shorting” him.

