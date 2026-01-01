Fox News’ Leslie Marshall Comforted by Colleagues After She Reveals She’s Had 11 Miscarriages On-Air

Fox News’ Leslie Marshall was comforted by her colleagues after she revealed that she’s had 11 miscarriages on Thursday’s edition of Outnumbered.

Marshall peeled the curtain back on her personal life during a discussion about the legacy of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose assassination rocked the nation this past fall.

After Joe Concha praised Kirk for telling young people to get married and have children, Tomi Lahren asked Marshall: “Is there anything that the left can learn from someone like Charlie Kirk? Or is there anything that your side of the aisle can glean from what he represented, or what he meant, especially to young people?”

She replied:

I just think it’s great that young people, left or right, talk about politics and get involved in their community, especially when so many kids are, you know, on social media. You know, I went to school in Boston, and when I went school, there were clubs for everything, and there were speakers from everywhere, and I think that actually is a good idea. I want my children to hear everything and to make their own decisions. And they can’t just make a decision that’s not biased if they’re only hearing one biased side, whether it’s my side or another side. Joe, I do wanna say something though. I understand marriage and family is important to a lot of people, but I know people that would love to get married just haven’t met the right person or the guy hasn’t asked yet. I suffered 11 miscarriages and I have two children, one after adoption, one after 13 IVF cycles, and I have a son who died. So I just say that because I know that when people say you know get married and have children, it’s not as easy for everybody. There are a lot of women that struggle with infertility and just because a woman doesn’t have a child, left or right, it doesn’t mean that they don’t want a child, maybe they actually can’t have.

“I am so sorry,” said Concha, who clarified that Kirk meant “the pursuit” of a family.

Lisa Boothe also clarified Kirk’s argument and offered her condolences: “So I hear what you’re saying, Leslie, and I’m so sorry that you went through that. I know that’s-, I’ve had friends who have gone through miscarriages — it’s heartbreaking. So I’m so sorry you went through that.”

