Fox Reporter Asks Leavitt How War Can Be ‘Wrapping Up’ While More Troops Are Being Deployed

Fox News’ Alexandra Hoff asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday how the Iran war could be wrapping up amid fresh troop deployments.

At a White House press conference, Hoff asked Leavitt how the war could be “wrapping up” — she was quoting House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — when troops deployments would indicate it is only just beginning. The Pentagon ordered 2,000 troops from an Army airborne division to deploy this week amid the Iran conflict. Johnson claimed this week the Iran war is “almost done.”

“Operation Epic Fury is almost done. I mean, I think the mission that was very clearly defined in the beginning, the objectives have been met,” Johnson said at a news conference.

He also denied troop deployments meant a “boots on the ground” operation was coming.

“We don’t have boots on the ground. I don’t think that’s the intention, but I think Iran should watch that build up, and they need to take note of that,” he said.

Leavitt maintained on Wednesday that the goals of the Iran strikes are being accomplished “expeditiously” after Hoff asked whether it was really winding down or simply “changing shape.” Leavitt argued President Donald Trump likes to maintain “options” while telling Hoff to contact the Pentagon for comments on troop deployments.

Check out the exchange below:

ALEXANDRA HOFF: Speaker Johnson today described the conflict as wrapping up, but the 82nd Airborne Division, they’re typically deployed at the beginning of conflicts, so does the White House consider this conflict as wrapping up or is it changing shape? KAROLINE LEAVITT: As I said at the beginning of my remarks, we are meeting our goals of Operation Epic Fury expeditiously. The President likes to maintain options at his disposal. It’s the Pentagon’s job to provide those options to the commander-in-chief. For any specifics on troop deployments though I would point you to the Pentagon.

Watch above via Fox News.

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