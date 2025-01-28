Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich Confronts Trump Spox Leavitt Over Stripping Security From Critics at First Briefing

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich welcomed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to her first briefing with a grilling about President Donald Trump pulling security for perceived critics.

During his first week in office, Trump rescinded security details for Dr. Anthony Fauci, former national security adviser John Bolton, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Heinrich was sure to greet Leavitt with a “welcome” — then peppered her with questions about Trump’s move — even asking if Trump would feel “responsible” if something happened to one of the men:

JACQUI HEINRICH: Welcome to the briefing room. (CROSSTALK). Thank you. On stripping security details for figures like John Bolton, Pompeo, Brian Hook. Senator Tom Cotton said that he has seen the intelligence and the threat from Iran is real for anyone who played a role in the Soleimani strike. He voiced concern it wouldn’t just impact those individuals, but potentially their family, innocent bystanders, friends, anyone who’s near them when they’re out in public. Is the president open to reconsidering his decision? KAROLINE LEAVITT: The president was asked and answered this yesterday, and he was firm in his decision, despite some of the comments that you had referenced. And he’s made it very clear that he does not believe American taxpayers should fund security details for individuals who have served in the government for the rest of their lives. And there’s nothing stopping these individuals that you mentioned from obtaining private security. That’s where the president stands on it. I have no updates on that. JACQUI HEINRICH: Is there any concern that this decision might jeopardize the administration’s ability to hire the best advisers for these kinds of positions in the future? KAROLINE LEAVITT: No. In fact, I’ve talked to the presidential personnel office who has told me directly that there is such an influx of resumes for this administration that it’s incredibly overwhelming. There is no lack of talent for the Trump administration. Regan–. JACQUI HEINRICH: Would he take any responsibility of anything happened to these people, would he feel at all that his decision was a factor in that? KAROLINE LEAVITT: The president was asked and answered this yesterday. I’d defer you to his comments.

