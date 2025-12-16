‘The Dam Is Breaking’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Trump He’s Losing His Grip on the GOP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) warned President Donald Trump that his hold on the Republican Party is ending and the “dam is breaking.”

Greene joined CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source on Tuesday, where she continued her recent streak of calling out her fellow Republicans, including Trump. While once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, Greene has grown more critical of the Republican Party on issues like healthcare, the Epstein files, and more. She recently announced her resignation from Congress, which will take effect next month.

Greene declared that the “dam is breaking” in the GOP, citing 13 Republican lawmakers who recently voted to nullify a Trump executive order, which stripped federal workers of collective bargaining rights.

Greene said:

Just last week, and I think the dam is breaking, many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders, which enabled him to fire federal workers. We also saw Indiana Republicans vote against redistricting. He didn’t call any of them traitors and call for primaries against them, but I would like to say that is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun and that Republicans will go in all in for themselves in order to save their own reelections.

“You think the dam is breaking in terms of the president’s iron grip of support when it comes to your party,” Collins asked.

“Absolutely,” Greene told Collins. “Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ball gowns and went to the White House Christmas party. That’s pretty bold.”

Watch above via CNN.