‘Good Guy With a Gun Takes Down a Bad Guy With a Gun’: Fox’s John Roberts Touts Second Amendment After Synagogue Shooter Taken Down

Fox News’ John Roberts and his guest, retired FBI supervisory agent Rob Chadwick, touted the Second Amendment after the man who crashed his car into a Michigan synagogue before opening fire was neutralized on Thursday.

“You know, Rob, if as the senior law enforcement official tells me, it’s believed that the shooter is dead, and if in fact that is accurate, we have another case here of: a good guy with a gun takes down a bad guy with a gun. It’s a shame that it has come to that, but that’s where we are in America these days,” mused Roberts on America Reports.

“John, you’re so right. And it’s, you know, it’s one of the blessings of being an American. This is what the Second Amendment is all about. It gives us the right to that one tool, John, that separates us from catastrophe in the hands of a properly trained individual,” agreed Chadwick. “And we, you know, when I learned about the event in Wayne, Michigan, I was so gratified having done 30 years in law enforcement, most of that in training, now working with civilians, this is it’s about. It’s being able to protect yourself until law enforcement can get there. We know our law enforcement, you know, first responders are stretched thin, they’re doing everything they can. Each of us has to understand that we need to become stakeholders in our own safety and security the USCCA [U.S. Concealed Carry Association] has a website for religious institutions, uscca.com/worship, for these types of classes that are free. And I’ll tell you, John, the most amazing thing about that past incident this summer: that team had just been to a training three nights before the attack happened.”

“Yeah, it’s a shame, Sandra [Smith], that that’s where we are in American society, too, that we go through these active shooter drill. And whether it’s at a church, or whether it’s at a public school — even an elementary school — that’s just part of society these days,” added Roberts.

Watch above via Fox News.

