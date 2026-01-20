GOP Congressman Says Trump Shouldn’t Have Invited ‘War Criminal’ Putin to Join ‘Board of Peace’

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) criticized President Donald Trump Tuesday, saying that he should not have invited Russia’s Vladimir Putin to join his “Board of Peace” to manage Gaza, calling the Russian a “war criminal” and “dictator.”

Earlier this month, Trump announced that he was establishing a “Board of Peace” in order to oversee Gaza as it “transitions from conflict to peace and development.” His plan for the organization has been criticized for its unusual ongoing role for Trump, a whopping $1 billion fee it demands from permanent members, and other issues. Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have said they will not join. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did accept Trump’s invitation but said that Canada would not pay the $1 billion fee.

On Tuesday, Lawler appeared on CNN’s The Situation Room for a chat with anchor Wolf Blitzer about several foreign policy topics, including Trump’s Board of Peace.

Blitzer brought up how Putin “was invited to join President Trump’s so-called Board of Peace on Gaza, even as we continue to see Russian attacks on Ukraine.”

“Is Vladimir Putin worthy of serving on that proposed Gaza Board of Peace?” Blitzer asked. “What do you think?”

“No,” Lawler replied, citing Putin’s actions orchestrating the invasion of Ukraine and ongoing atrocities committed by Russian troops under his orders:

Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and a dictator and despot. I believe we need to enact secondary sanctions on Russia and those that do business with Russia, and I think, frankly, Europe needs to step up to the plate and cut off Russian gas. The fact is, Vladimir Putin continues to act in an aggressive posture in Ukraine, and his continued unwillingness to actually negotiate a cease-fire, from my vantage point, requires Congress to act, and I think it’s time to pass the sanctions legislation.

Watch the clip above via CNN.