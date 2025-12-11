‘He’ll Go Down’: Trump Vows Revenge on Republican Who Helped Kill MAGA Gerrymandering Bill

President Donald Trump vowed to support a primary challenge to the Republican leader of the Indiana Senate who helped kill an effort to redraw the state’s congressional map.

On Thursday, Indiana senators voted down a map designed to give Republicans a 9-0 advantage among the state’s congressional delegation. Twenty-one Republicans joined 10 Democrats to defeat the measure, which Trump lobbied for in the hopes of helping the GOP maintain the House after next year’s midterm elections. One of the Republicans who opposed the measure was Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray.

Shortly after the new map failed, Trump took questions in the Oval Office, where one reporter asked for his reaction.

“In Indiana just a few moments ago, the Senate there rejected the congressional maps to redistrict in that state,” she said. “A number of Republicans voted against that redistricting effort. You have spent a lot of time talking about this. The vice president traveled to Indiana. What’s your reaction?”

Trump responded by twice bragging that he won the state by a large margin in the last three elections and pledged to try to unseat Bray:

It’s funny because I won Indiana all three times by a landslide. And I wasn’t working on it very hard. Would’ve been nice. I think we would’ve picked up two seats if we did that. And you had one gentleman, the head of the Senate, I guess, Bray, whatever his name is. I heard he was against it. He’ll probably lose his next primary, whenever that is. I hope he does, because he’s done a tremendous disservice. I mean, think of it. It’s a great place. I love the people there. They love me. We won in a landslide all three times. Tremendous votes, record. I got record votes. And then you– there’s no reason for doing that. And the Democrats do it to us, so I can’t imagine that they’d do it. But I wasn’t very much involved. But there’s a man named Bray, I guess, head of the Senate, was that Bray? Is that the name? Bray? And I mean, I’m sure that whenver his primary is, it’s I think in two years, but I sure he’ll go down. He’ll go down. I’ll certainly support anybody that wants to go against him.

The president had successfully endorsed a similar measure in Texas, where Republicans enacted a new map that could net Republicans five additional seats.

Watch above via NewsNation.