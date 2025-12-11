White House Claims ‘Chicken News Network’ Is Too ‘Scared’ to Interview Stephen Miller

CNN released a statement on Thursday insisting that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was “welcome to come on our air” after the White House accused the network of being too “scared” to have Miller on as a guest.

Miller told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he had been banned from appearing on CNN – a claim the network denied – and on Thursday, the White House again accused CNN of refusing to platform Miller.

“DAY 3: The White House has again made Stephen Miller @StephenM available to CNN for a third day (any time, any show, any topic). They have declined, presumably because they are scared Stephen will school them and call out Fake News,” claimed White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung in a social media post. “CNN = Chicken News Network.”

Vice President JD Vance also lashed out at the network, weighing in, “If CNN wants to be a real news network it should feature important voices from our administration.”

Responding to both Cheung and Vance in a statement, CNN said, “Members of the administration, including Stephen Miller, are welcome to come on our air. As a news organization, we make editorial decisions about the stories we cover and when, and that depends on the news priorities of the day. We look forward to having Stephen on again in the future as the news warrants.”

Miller’s most recent appearance on CNN took place in October, when he clashed with anchor Boris Sanchez over President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployments.