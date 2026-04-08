CNN Military Regular Calls Trump War ‘Greatest Geopolitical Disaster in American History!’ Amid Ceasefire Deal

Regular CNN guest and retired Brigadier General Steven Anderson called the Iran war the “greatest geopolitical disaster in American history” after President Donald Trump announced a hotly-disputed ceasefire.

Just hours before the president’s deadline to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran, conflicting announcements of a two-week ceasefire emerged. While Trump and his allies declared the deal a victory, other experts and observers characterized the announcement as Trump “backing down” from the threat.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a joint press conference on Wednesday morning alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine to aggressively promote the administration’s view.

Minutes after that briefing ended, on Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Anderson — who was a senior commander during the second Iraq war — went in the other direction:

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: Steve, I just want to get your thoughts on what’s happening on the Strait of Hormuz. We heard from General Dan Caine that he believes that it is open, but we’ve also heard that the military, the Iranian military is now in control of the Straight. I mean, are we in a worse position now than we were before the war? RETIRED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEVEN ANDERSON: Well, thank you, Sara. And absolutely, we’re in a worse position than we were before the war. The Strait of Hormuz was open. And as Nick just pointed out, there’s like 500 oil tankers waiting to get through. And Iran has essentially shut it down. And oh, by the way, they’re probably going to be charging some sort of a toll in order to get out. So without a doubt, I mean, this has been the greatest geopolitical disaster in American history! We, we are much, if, if you ask yourself your question, you know, are we better off now than we were 40 days ago? The answer is an unequivocal no. I mean, American taxpayers are paying more at the gas pump. Our, our stature in the world has been seriously degraded. I mean President Trump has acted like a deranged madman, threatening to destroy complete civilizations. The, the NATO Alliance is broken. Japan, Korea, Australia. The GCC is mad at us. I mean, this has not gone well for us at all. And I think this press conference was really a disaster and it showed just how badly that things are going for us right now.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

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