Top Trump DOJ Official Mocks Reporter Over Don Lemon Arrest Question

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche mocked a reporter who asked him about the arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon over his presence at a Minnesota church protest during a press conference on Friday.

The moment came as Blanche held a press conference to announce the DOJ’s release of over 3 million new documents related to notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The reporter, who was not immediately identified, was the first to bring up Lemon’s arrest, which was reported Friday morning.

After asking Blanche if there were names of prominent people in the new Epstein document dump, the reporter pivoted to Lemon, asking, “Do you have a reaction to the arrest of Don Lemon overnight?

Indignant, Blanche retorted: “Do I have a reaction to it? I don’t know what that means. What are you looking for me to do, jump up and down?” No, I don’t have a reaction to it.”

Blanche then declined to comment.

Read the full exchange below:

REPORTER: And to follow up on that, do you have a reaction to the arrest of Don Lemon overnight? TODD BLANCHE: Do I have a reaction to what? REPORTER: To Don Lemon’s arrest overnight? BLANCHE: Do I have a reaction to it? I don’t know what that means. What are you looking for me to do, jump up and down?” No I don’t have a reaction to it. I don’t know that the charges are unsealed yet. So no, I’m not going to comment on that.

Watch above via MS NOW.

