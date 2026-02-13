Joe Scarborough Warns Trump’s ‘Shock Opera’ Has ‘Cratered’ His Polling: ‘Buck Stops With the President’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump’s “shock opera” has “cratered” his polling, pointing to new data that shows a “51-point swing” as he loses support among a key youth demographic while adding, “the buck stops with the president.”

Axios published findings on Thursday from three polls showing a collapse in Trump’s approval ratings, with participants overwhelmingly voting that former President Joe Biden did a better job as president.

On Friday’s Morning Joe, the host rounded on “political bleeding” across key demographics within the polling data, and warned that the White House “just doesn’t seem” to care.

“And these polls, where a year into the president’s term, voters are saying Joe Biden was better, and there’s a spate of them out this week, young voters have cratered,” he said. “The YouGov-Economist poll found Donald Trump -42 net approval among 18 to 29 year olds. That’s a 51-point swing from +9 at the start of the presidency.”

He continued: “But every day it’s another act in a shock opera, which I don’t know, I don’t know, maybe there’s this belief – I know there’s always been the belief – shock, people own the libs and gain your power from their overreacting, but we’re not. We understand this, and it’s not owning the libs.”

“As I’ve said before, if you’re hitting your forehead with a ball peen hammer, that’s owning you, and that’s what we’re seeing in these numbers,” he added.

The polling drag, he argued, would have a real impact on Republicans ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

The host pointed to the administration’s deportation operation in Minneapolis as “not politically viable” and went on to trash Attorney General Pam Bondi’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday as having hurt the president “badly.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski joined in to warn that she was “not sure” the president’s base was with him on the issues.

“This is the no-consequence presidency. Nobody gets fired. Whether it’s shielding child predators or being child predators within this administration, potentially, or whether it’s execution-style killings in Minnesota, whether it’s this ICE raids gone wild, all these things that he campaigned on that are turning upside down within his administration, but no accountability, none at all,” she said, adding: “And he seems completely detached from it.”

She continued: “There is a ‘no-consequence’ aspect to this presidency that I think might be frustrating to some people.”

She continued to point to a press image of Bondi at her hearing “literally sitting with her back to [Epstein] victims” as a “picture will go down in history as her legacy.”

Scarborough agreed and argued that the government was “sort of being run more like an autocracy and a strong man’s government.”

“There is no sort of capitalist instinct inside this administration,” he said. “You do something really stupid. A lot of times, you get rewarded for it if you’re loyal. Now, that may work in Russia, that may work in Belarus. It does not work in the United States of America. And that’s why those poll numbers have collapsed by over 50 points among young voters, among independents.”

“There have to be consequences to stupid actions inside the White House. And if not, the buck stops with the president of the United States. And that’s what we’re seeing,” he concluded.

