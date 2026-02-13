Jimmy Kimmel Pushes ‘Trademarked’ Trump Rebrand of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Jimmy Kimmel made a concerted push to urge his viewers to adopt his freshly minted name for the Jeffrey Epstein case files – the “Trump-Epstein files” – flashing the name on screen several times in a recurring bit throughout his monologue.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host began referring to the documents as such several nights ago, mockingly citing President Donald Trump’s appetite for branding public institutions with his name, but on Thursday, he leveraged ongoing conversation about the scandal to try and send it mainstream.

As he launched into a Valentine’s Day-themed series of jokes, mocking Trump and his cabinet members, he segued to mention: “You know, JD Vance has been very weakly defending his boss and the fact that Trump’s name is mentioned more than a million times in what are now known as the Trump Epstein files.”

The name then flashed on-screen, complete with trademark symbol.

The host paused as the audience cheered. He then added, “We’re getting that trademark, and we’re going to, but you can spread it around, feel free!”

Kimmel was citing Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) Axios interview that reveals the frequency of Trump’s name in the unredacted records accessible to members of Congress.

Later in his monologue, he riffed on reports that the Justice Department is tracking lawmakers’ search histories when probing the unredacted files: “This is an interesting detail. Did you know there are 535 members of Congress? Do you know how many computers the Department of Justice set up to let them look through the 3 million pages of Trump-Epstein files?”

Upon the mention, the name flashed on-screen again, as the host quipped aside, pointing to the name: “Trademark.”

“Four,” he said, delivering his punchline. “There are four computers for all of them to share. I called the Burbank Library today — they have 22 computers. The Trump-Epstein files has four.”

Watch above via ABC.

