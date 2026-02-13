Joe Rogan has admitted that out of all the “conspiracy” theories he has ever looked into, the Jeffrey Epstein case is the one that scares him the most, adding that “literally demonic human beings” are “running the world.”

The podcaster was speaking to Black Rifle Coffee Company chair and veteran Evan Hafer on Thursday when the pair began discussing conspiracy theories, including aliens, when the conversation pivoted to revelations emerging from the 3.5 million Epstein files released weeks earlier by the Justice Department.

Rogan remarked that theories about Epstein and his network were “the one that I hate the most” and that “scares the sh*t” out of him:

The fear of these like literally demonic human beings that are running the world and don’t give a f*ck about human lives and enjoy watching people being tortured, enjoy watching people killed, participating in ritual sacrifice of people and they do it in order to show that you’re a part of a team. We know that that has always historically been a real thing and it’s been something that you look at in history, you go, “God, it’s so sick. It’s so twisted. It’s so disgusting. And everybody wants to think, “Thank God that’s not happening now.” But then when you realize like that might have been happening now.

Rogan and his guest reviewed some of the emails he warned he found some of the “craziest” and reviewed one he’d cited, an email from Epstein to a person whose name was redacted, saying he “loved the torture video.” The recipient has since been revealed as Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

At that stage, Rogan rounded on the Trump administration’s redaction of names, pointing out that the redacted name of the individual in this case did not appear to be a victim:

What the f*ck man? And why is his name redacted? Why would your name be redacted if you’re not a victim? Like, this is what’s crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people? Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration. It looks f*cking terrible. It looks terrible. It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax. This is not a hoax. Like, did you not know? Maybe he didn’t know, if you want to be charitable, but this is definitely not a hoax. And if you’ve got redacted people’s names and these people aren’t victims, you’re not protecting the victim. So, what are you doing? And how come all this sh*t is not released?

One day earlier, Rogan revealed to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, the wife of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that he too had been named in the files for “not going” to Epstein’s island – after a past guest invited him in 2017.

“I was like, ‘B*tch are you high?’” Rogan told Hines. “What the f*ck are you talking about?”

He did not identify which guest allegedly attempted to connect him with Epstein.

