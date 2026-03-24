Ex-Trump Official Reveals Stunning ‘Act of Active Dishonor’ That Made Him ‘Quit’ on Prez

President Donald Trump’s ex-DHS Chief of Staff Miles Taylor said he found the president’s reaction to Robert Mueller’s death “unsurprising” as he revealed the “act of active dishonor” against former Republican Senator John McCain that made him “quit” from the first Trump administration.

Mueller, a veteran who served as FBI director under the Obama and Bush administrations before leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, died on Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with Parkinson’s. But it was Trump’s reaction to his death that seized the news cycle after he took to social media to cheer Mueller’s passing.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people,” he wrote.

On Monday night’s CNN NewsNight, the panelists discussed the president’s reaction to the death, with one contributor, Brad Todd, noting Trump’s past remarks about God and faith.

Taylor, however, quipped: “I think you give him too much credit there, Brad. I’m not even sure he’s thinking about his own morality in quite that way.”

“And I gotta tell you, it was so unsurprising to see the Robert Mueller thing,” he said.

Taylor then offered some insight on a similar moment during Trump’s first administration: “The day that I decided to quit that administration was the day when a mentor of mine from Capitol Hill had died. His name was John McCain. The flags were at half-staff around the country, and the president was trying to call us in Australia on the other side of the world, to say — not put out a statement in honor of John McCain — but to say, ‘Raise the flags back up.’ I don’t care if you agreed with John McCain or disagreed.”

He continued: “It didn’t matter – like Bob Mueller – he served this country in uniform. He was a sitting United States senator. He deserved to be honored with the flags at half-staff.”

“For the president of the United States to be so petty, so small and petty, to tell us to raise the flags back up in an act of active dishonor, tells you everything you need to know about that man and his lack of integrity and character,” he added.

Watch above via CNN.

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