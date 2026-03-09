Laura Ingraham Grills Ted Cruz on Lindsey Graham’s Secret Meetings With Netanyahu: ‘This Is of a Totally Different Level’

Laura Ingraham sought answers from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) as to why Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) secretly met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help bring about war with Iran.

Graham and Netanyahu got their long-awaited war on Iran last weekend, when President Donald Trump agreed to joint strikes with Israel. More than 1,000 people have been killed in the bombings, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of top officials. An elementary school was hit in southern Iran, killing at least 175 people, mostly children. Trump administration officials reportedly believe the U.S. was responsible, though so far the president denies it. Seven Americans have been killed by Iranian retaliatory strikes.

On Monday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, the host, who supports the war but is demanding answers on the school strike, questioned Cruz about a Wall Street Journal report about Graham’s efforts to realize war with Iran.

“To help make the case on Iran, Graham traveled several times to Israel in recent weeks, meeting with members of the country’s intelligence agency,” the Journal reported on Friday. “’They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,'” he said. He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coaching him on how to lobby the president for action. Netanyahu showed the president intelligence that persuaded Trump to go ahead, Graham said.”

Ingraham read the excerpt to Cruz and asked if Graham’s behavior was appropriate:

INGRAHAM: I know you all talk to foreign leaders, and that happens routinely. But speaking to a foreign leader on the precipice of war and seeming to be lobbying or being an intermediary, which this seems yo indicated, is that the right way to go? CRUZ: Well, listen, Lindsey is passionate about defending America and he is on the road a lot. He’s talking to world leaders all over the world. There are times when I agree with Lindsey. There are times when I don’t. But, when it comes to– INGRAHAM: Well, what about this? What about this? I mean, this is something of a totally different level, is it not? CRUZ: No. Actually, when it comes to the threat Iran poses, Lindsey agrees they pose a major threat to America. And I agree they pose a major threat to America. Look, Lindsey and I disagreed on the Iraq war. He thought the Iraq war was a good idea. I thought the Iraq war was a mistake. I think Iran is fundamentally different because Saddam Hussein was not murdering Americans on the scale and level that Iran has been doing. Saddam Hussein was not funding Hamas and Hezbollah, killing Americans. And President Trump acted boldly to take out a regime that had been killing Americans over and over. INGRAHAM: But we’re not disagreeing on that. I’m not disagreeing with that. Our point is working with Netanyahu so closely to lobby President Trump acting as intermediary for foreign country, is that appropriate? That was my simple question. I’m not trying to be difficult here, but that’s slightly unusual, is it not? I agree with you on the other points. CRUZ: I don’t think it’s a fair characterization that Lindsey is an intermediary for Israel. And a lot of the critics say, “Oh the war is all about Israel.” Understand, it’s not about Israel. It is about America. The reason President Trump acted to defend America. There is a reach the Ayatollah referred to Israel as the Little Satan and America as the Great Satan. I believe if the ayatollah got a nuclear weapon, he would use it Laura, if the ayatollah could kill you or me right now, he would. And that’s why President Trump acted.

Watch above via Fox News.

