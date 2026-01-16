MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Roasts ‘Our Butthurt President’ Trump Over Nobel Yoink in Relentless Commentary

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki roasted “our butthurt president” Donald Trump for his successful yoinking of a Nobel Prize and a series of “failures” in a relentlessly mocking commentary.

Trump has been foreshadowing that he would be honored to accept the Nobel Peace Prize from 2025 recipient María Corina Machado. After reporting that suggested her failure to refuse the prize contributed to Trump’s decision not to support her, Machado told Sean Hannity she’d love to give her award to the president.

Machado and Trump closed the deal on Thursday at the White House, although the honor that goes with the award is non-transferable.

On Thursday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host pegged a blistering rant on Trump’s “failure” to that “butthurt” quest for an award he did not earn:

PSAKI: Okay. If there is one thing, we all know this. If there’s one thing Donald Trump cannot stand, cannot accept, cannot bear to live with, it’s his own failure. He hates losing. He hates failing so much that he can never bring himself to accept his own defeats.

I mean, he still to this day won’t admit that he lost the 2020 election. Still won’t admit he lost the 2016 popular vote. Still won’t admit that he lost the Iowa caucuses to Ted Cruz almost a decade ago. That one that still sings in my bed.

He behaves like a petulant toddler who cries and whines because some other kid got a trophy and he didn’t. And if you think I’m being hyperbolic here, consider this. Today, the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize literally had to hand that prize over to our butt hurt president in order to try and secure the future of her own country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Maria, did you offer him — did you offer to President Trump your Nobel Peace Prize?

MARIA CORINA MACHADO, VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION LEADER: I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Yes, this is 2026. That is the leader of Venezuela’s opposition movement, Maria Machado, saying she literally gave Trump her Nobel Peace Prize. And it was not just some gesture that Machado came up with to flatter Trump. Trump has been incredibly vocal about the fact that he felt he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

He’s been hinting at the idea of taking the prize from Machado for weeks while refusing to endorse her as the potential next leader of Venezuela. And last week, two people close to the White House told “The Washington Post” that Trump was unwilling to support Machado because she accepted the prize. So, there’s that.

And so now, Machado has regifted her Nobel Prize to Donald Trump simply because he cannot accept his own failure. And it is all made worse by the fact that failure is actually the one thing Trump and his administration seem — seem to excel at. I mean, take for instance the issue voters consistently rank as their number one concern, the cost of living. We’ve seen this across the board.

It is no secret to any of you that Trump and his cabinet lackeys have completely failed at bringing down grocery prices. I mean, in fact, the last month — in the last month, grocery pro prices rose at their fastest rate in four years, which I’m sure you have noticed when you’ve gone to the grocery store.

But the Trump administration is still lying about it and their attempts to spin their own failure on this have been laughable at best.

I mean, here was Trump’s agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, trying to explain why actually it’s not that expensive to feed your family right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BROOKE ROLLINS, AGRICULTURE SECRETARY: We’ve run over a thousand simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, you know, corn tortilla, and one other thing. And so, there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: I mean, a thousand simulations spit out a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and one other thing.

Sounds filling, Brooke. Have you tried it? Have you tried that as a filling meal? I doubt it.

I mean, the Internet immediately jumped on those comments, of course, mocking up example after example of what an affordable dinner looks like in Donald Trump’s America. And some of them are pretty funny.

The one with the single red M&M is probably my favorite. You can see on the screen right there. Probably my favorite.

And the cost of living is far from the only issue, though, where the Trump administration has completely failed to deliver. Millions of Americans are facing skyrocketing health care costs after this administration failed to extend the Obamacare subsidies in December. And so today, Donald Trump decided to release his long-awaited health care plan that he has been promising is just two weeks away for the past decade.

And after all that time, it is exactly two pages long. And I kid you not, two pages. Here we go, guys. Two pages. You can see it on your screen. I can hold the whole thing, one page in each hand.

And one of the pages has Donald Trump’s name in big letters next to the words “great health care plan,” as if using that one magical adjective great will deem it to be so. I think he thinks that.

Now, the second page is less than 350 words long, and includes some executive actions on drug prices that he’s already taken an idea. His Republican allies in Congress have already rejected. And hilariously, the revival of an Obamacare provision that Trump himself got rid of during his first term.

Calling this a concept of a plan would be, well, kind of insulting to concepts of actual plans. Everywhere you look in this administration, it is one failure after another, thanks in large part to the incompetent clown car Trump has surrounded himself with. And I’m not just talking about his secretary of agriculture suggesting everyone save money by sustaining themselves on a chicken nugget and a stalk of broccoli. That’s what she’s suggesting.