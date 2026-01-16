Florida Panthers Bring a Whole Host of Gifts for Trump During White House Visit, Including 2 Rings

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump was given a bit more than the usual custom jersey during the Florida Panthers’ White House visit on Thursday.

That afternoon, the Stanley Cup champions visited the nation’s capital to continue the tradition of championship teams going to the White House in recognition of their achievement.

It was the team’s second-straight year meeting with Trump, as the Panthers pulled off the rare feat of winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. Both titles came against the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers.

After remarks by the president and members of the team, the Panthers presented Trump with a custom jersey with his last name and the number 47 — a longstanding tradition for championship visits.

The Panthers, however, didn’t stop there. In addition to the jersey, the team gifted him with a gold hockey stick and two championship rings.

It’s unclear if the stick was made of real gold, but it certainly had some heft to it. When Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk handed Trump the stick, the president got a feel for the weight and let out a “Whoa.”

“This is fantastic,” the president added.

That same day, Trump hosted Venezuela opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado. Prior to her winning the award, Trump touted his global peace efforts and openly campaigned for it.

On Friday, Machado presented Trump with the award.

Critics viewed the gesture as an effort to appease Trump as Machado looks to become Venezuela’s next president following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.