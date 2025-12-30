Netanyahu Claims Iran Could Send Arms to Venezuela: ‘They’re in Cahoots’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Tuesday that Iran could send arms to Venezuela to use against the United States, as President Donald Trump faces pressure from pro-Israel conservatives to back regime change in Tehran.

“We’ve had an unbelievable success degrading Iran, which was a first-rate power, now it’s a second-rate or third-rate power,” said Netanyahu during an interview with Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren. “They were throwing their weight all over the place, exporting terrorism not only to every part of the Middle East, but to Venezuela. They’re in cahoots with the Maduro regime.”

He claimed, “You know, they’re exporting terrorism to America, to the American hemisphere, and then they want these Hezbollah and Hamas to get their guys into the United States, so Hamas and Iran and its proxies are a threat not only to us, but to Israel, all America’s allies in the Middle East, and to America itself. I think we’ve dealt them devastating blows, but there’s still some work to be done with the proxies, and we’re doing it.”

“You mentioned Venezuela,” replied Van Susteren. “Secretary Marco Rubio has been speaking about this a long time. Hezbollah does have its foothold in Venezuela, has for a long time. There’s the drug trade. They may use guns against Israelis, but they use drugs against the United States.”

Netanyahu concluded, “Exactly. Well, I wouldn’t eliminate the possibility of arms shipment from Iran to Venezuela, so this has got to change.”

The CIA reportedly carried out its first drone strike on Venezuelan territory this month as the Trump administration continued to ramp up its attacks on Venezuelan boats – alleged to be smuggling drugs – and seized an oil tanker off of Venezuela’s coast.

Trump’s boat strikes received criticism from some allies, including informal White House adviser Laura Loomer, who questioned why the administration wasn’t bombing Mexican vessels given that “over 90% of the drug supply coming into the US is coming in from Mexico, especially the fentanyl.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned that the boat strikes were merely a “prelude” to a full-scale “invasion of Venezuela” coming in the near future.

At the same time, pro-Israel allies of the president have been repeatedly urging Trump to back regime change in Iran and give Israel the green light to bomb the country.

“If President Trump wants to be known as the peace president, he has to be in support of regime change,” said former Trump and Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax, Monday.

