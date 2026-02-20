‘One of the Biggest A**Holes in All of American History’: Stephen Miller Roasted and Fact-Checked After Fox News Appearance
Top White House aide Stephen Miller was roasted and fact-checked across the internet after his Friday night appearance on Fox News, with former North Carolina congressional candidate Moe Davis writing on X that Miller is “one of the biggest a**holes in all of American history.”
Speaking with Fox’s Laura Ingraham, Miller spoke on the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision that deemed President Donald Trump’s sweeping emergency tariffs illegal under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, alleging that these tariffs were why “we’ve seen record job growth, record wage growth, and record reshoring of vital manufacturing jobs.”
“President Trump has brought inflation down to 1.4%,” he continued. “As cowardly, as horrendous as the Supreme Court ruling was… we’re going to keep and grow the tariffs to bring back American manufacturing,” citing the court’s affirmation that “under IEEPA, the president has authority to restrict, impede, deny, license, or even fully embargo any foreign trade.”
“Stephen Miller will live in infamy as one of the biggest a**holes in all of American history,” wrote Davis, also a retired Air Force colonel, Friday via X. “Lord knows we’ve had our fair share of gaping, festering, calloused a**holes in our time.”
CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla took issue with Miller’s touted 1.4% inflation rate, writing on X, “Inflation at 1.4%. Or maybe it was GDP. Whatever,” followed by a clown emoji. Here, Quintanilla was referring to CNBC’s Friday report showing U.S. GDP growth at 1.4% while inflation remains stuck at 3%.
Independent journalist Juliet Jeske reiterated the need to fact-check Miller’s inflation rate, writing on X, “Inflation is NOT 1.4%.”
The news aggregation account, @patriottakes, also chimed in, writing that “‘Inflation down’ means prices are still going up.”
Others from across the internet piled on, including National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker, as seen below.
Watch Miller’s interview above via Fox News.
